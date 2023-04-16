BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Earnings Beat

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $699.04 and last traded at $699.04. Approximately 201,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 696,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $670.73.

The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $677.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

