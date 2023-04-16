Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFY. Compass Point cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $262.54 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

