BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $949.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

