BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $349.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.88) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $6,401,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 347,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.62%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

