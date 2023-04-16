Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

BHF stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

