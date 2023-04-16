Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

