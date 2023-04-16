British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $463.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.93 on Thursday. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

