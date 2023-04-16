Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $123.00

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

