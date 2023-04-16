Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $20.71

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

