Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $34.08

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $123,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.09%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

