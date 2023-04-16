Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $72.89

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8,399.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.