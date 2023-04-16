Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $172.38

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -171.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $234.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

