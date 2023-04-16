Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $172.38

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -171.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $234.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.