Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$58.67

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$53.56 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

