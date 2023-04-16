Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $353.33

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

EQNR opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,452,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

