Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $14.36

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Oppenheimer cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,417 shares during the last quarter.

FATE stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

