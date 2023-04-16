Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $39.80

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.