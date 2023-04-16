Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$23.58

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.91. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$23.29.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

