Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $108.80

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

