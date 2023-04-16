Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price at $250.20

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.20.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

