Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $10.29

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

OABI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ OABI opened at $3.79 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

