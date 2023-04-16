Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $80.80

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.