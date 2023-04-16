Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $21.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

