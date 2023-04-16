Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $21.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
