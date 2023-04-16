Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $268.15

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

WTW opened at $237.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

