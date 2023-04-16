Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackstone Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.