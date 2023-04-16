Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Lazydays Stock Performance

LAZY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,087,981.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,039,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

