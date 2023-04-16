Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$3.24.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

