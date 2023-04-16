Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 214.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

