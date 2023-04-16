Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 214.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
