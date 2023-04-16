Burford Capital’s (BUR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Burford Capital stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Stories

