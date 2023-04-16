Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) vs. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Financial Review

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Business First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.75%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Business First Bancshares pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.44% 12.77% 1.04% Cathay General Bancorp 39.71% 14.80% 1.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $227.54 million 1.77 $54.26 million $2.30 6.97 Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.62 $360.64 million $4.85 6.77

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Business First Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded on April 19, 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

