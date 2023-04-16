Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Head to Head Analysis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 5 0 2.63 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $94.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.77%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.97%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 22.20% 33.18% 16.51% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $38.10 billion 1.79 $8.41 billion $7.34 8.45 Indonesia Energy $3.73 million 12.77 -$6.05 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses on maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment consists of operations in North America, largely in Western Canada, the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea, and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.