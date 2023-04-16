CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.