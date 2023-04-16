Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $6.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.20.
Cardlytics Stock Down 6.6 %
Cardlytics stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cardlytics by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 332,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.
