CarMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.