CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

