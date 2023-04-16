Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,655 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

