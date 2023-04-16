Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 479 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

