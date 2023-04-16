Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

