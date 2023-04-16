Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOTI. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

