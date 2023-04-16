Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

