Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

