Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $356,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $238.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

