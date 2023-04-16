Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.