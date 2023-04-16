Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 635 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

