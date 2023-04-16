Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.92 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

