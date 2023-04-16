Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

