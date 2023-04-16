Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 109,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.