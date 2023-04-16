Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $616.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

