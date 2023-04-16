Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average is $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

