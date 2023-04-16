Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,598 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of Celanese worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese Price Performance

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

CE stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

