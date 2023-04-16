Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.40 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

